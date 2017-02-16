Shropshire teen Charley Edge makes Football League debut for Colchester United

A teenage Shropshire footballer has made his Football League debut after a late substitute appearance for Colchester United.

Charley Edge, who joined the U’s in the summer of 2015, played the final six minutes of their 3-2 League Two defeat to Crawley on Tuesday. The 19-year-old winger-turned-midfielder, originally from Park Hall, near Oswestry, was given his chance after impressing for the club’s under-23s.

Father Mark, who watches his son in every game, said: “He was a bit nervous but he did well and won a free-kick which they scored from.

“In the end he played about 15 minutes because there was eight minutes injury time.

“He commented on the noise, not being used to playing in front of 3,000 people before. And as it was his debut, he got to keep his shirt afterwards.”

Edge had been an unused substitute in Colchester’s victory over Barnet last Saturday.

A Welsh youth international, he left Premier League side Everton in 2015 at the end of his two-year scholarship.

The former Marches School pupil had previously been with Swansea and Stoke City.