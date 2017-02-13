Young-gun Tabitha Corbett proves to be a shooting star

History was made when teenager Tabitha Corbett became the youngest winner of the Montgomeryshire & District Airgun League’s upper individual tournament.

Some 60 shooters took aim for the tournament at The Royal Oak in Welshpool, with the undoubted star of the show being 17-year-old Corbett of the Newtown Club.

She also fired her way to the 17 and under age group title to make her a double top shot.

Corbett had to overcome some very impressive shooting by all the competitors on the night when 10 possibles of 35 were scored and 98 per cent of matches were won by only one point or less.

The final was a junior versus senior contest with her opponent being Churchstoke’s 74-year-old Alan Baker. The two losing semi-finalists were Dave Morgan and Adam Hilditch.

The 17 and under runner-up was Aaron Knight, of Guilsfield B, who was only beaten by .3 of a point for the title (34.4 to 34.1). The two semi-finalists were Jack Francis and Nia Roberts.

The lower individual tournament was again won by a young shooter, Aaron Williams, from Guilsfield B, who held his nerve to take the title by out shooting Llanfair’s Daniel Toozer by only one point.

It was again a very closely fought competition with very little separating any of the shooters. The semi-finalists were Dave Riley and Hywel Morgan.

More on this story: Hot shooting Unison outgun champs in Shrewsbury Bell Target League

New and young shooters came into their own during this competition and can only benefit from the experience.

Possible 35s were scored by Adam Hilditch (two), Baker (two), Corbett (two), Edward Kelton, Jane Thomas, Dave Morgan, Nigel Kelton, Roger Knight and Nick Lloyd.