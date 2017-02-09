Shrewsbury Town match with Port Vale moved

Shrewsbury Town's League One clash with neighbours Port Vale has been moved to a 7.45pm kick-off on Friday, March 17.

The Vale Park fixture was brought forward from its original Saturday kick-off time as Stoke City welcome Chelsea in a 3pm Premier League game at Bet 365 Stadium that day.

The pair drew 0-0 at Greenhous Meadow in the previous meeting earlier in the season.

The game could have a vital say on the relegation fight. The sides are currently separated by goal difference in 18th and 19th positions, with Town ahead of the Burslem side, having played two games more.