FC Oswestry Town downed in front of former Manchester United star Paul Scholes

Former England and Manchester United star Paul Scholes was an interested spectator at FC Oswestry Town’s latest outing in the Hallmark North West Counties League Division One.

The midfield dynamo was in the crowd watching his son Aaron in action for Town’s opponents Chadderton in Oldham.

Paul Scholes, a co-owner of Salford City these days, played 66 times for England and made 499 appearances for United.

He is the most decorated English footballer of all-time, having won a total of 25 trophies, featuring 11 Premier League titles as well as two Champions League titles.

Scholes junior came on as a substitute as Chadderton ran out 4-2 winners against Town, despite having trailed 2-0.

The encounter started well for Town who were ahead on 12 minutes through a Jack Harris penalty after Brendon Price had been brought down just inside the box.

Price doubled the advantage five minutes later when latching onto a Tom Rowlands through ball.

But two goals just before half-time changed the course of the game, with Chadderton hitting back through Matthew Crowthers and Lewis Lacy.

The hosts ruled the roost in the second half, with Samuel Gibson heading them in front before Liam Ellis settled he issue with a fourth goal.

“We played very well for the first half hour, but two goals before half-time changed the game massively,” said manager Mike Barton. “Again we failed to defend balls into the box, it’s something we have to address, but we are learning all the time.”