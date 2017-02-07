Injury blow for Shrewsbury Rugby Club captain Lewis Jenkins

Shrewsbury captain Lewis Jenkins could be out for the rest of the season after picking up a knee injury against Camp Hill in the North Midlands Plate.

Assistant coach Simon Evitts said Jenkins was seeing a specialist but he ‘would be surprised’ if his skipper returned before the end of the season.

Shrewsbury, who are bottom of the Midlands Two West North, lost 34-7 at home to league rivals Camp Hill in the second round of the North Midlands Shield Plate on Saturday.

Evitts said: “We are a bit disappointed with the defeat, but we have to face them again in the league this season. We learned a bit more about them in the game which we can take into our next fixture with them.

“At half-time we were down 24-0, but we fought back in the second half which we ended up losing 10-7.

“Will Jones scored the try for us and it was converted by Jack Pittaway.”

Evitts wished Jenkins a speedy recovery following his unfortunate injury during the cup-tie.

“He picked up a nasty injury from the game, said Evitts. “He had to see a specialist and we will have to wait and see what damage he has sustained.

“We wish him the best of luck and hope he returns quickly. The end of the season is just short of two months away but I would be surprised to see him back for us before then.”

Shrewsbury’s next game is at home to Tamworth – who are fifth in the league – and Evitts expects a tough encounter with the Staffordshire outfit on a good run.

“We have played them already at their place where we could have done better,” said Evitts. “They are on a good run at the moment.

“I reckon we need another three or four wins to stay safe in the league. We will look at what we did on Saturday and take it forward to into our next fixture.”