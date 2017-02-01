Starlet Shaquille Whittingham signs deal with Market Drayton Town

Teenager Shaquille Whittingham has signed a contract with Market Drayton Town until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the club at the beginning of the season from Tividale and has impressed with a series of outstanding performances – scoring the winner on debut in a 2-1 victory over Gresley.

Cohen Bramall played for the Gingerbread Men twice before securing a high-profile move to Arsenal from Hednesford Town and vice-chairman Rupert Dyke said: “We wouldn’t stand in the way of one of our players if they wanted to move on – every player would like to play at higher levels – but we would like to be compensated for developing their talent whilst they’re here.”