James Montgomery thanks Telford as he completes exit

James Montgomery has thanked the AFC Telford United fans for their immense support during his time at the club as the search for his replacement begins.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper left the Bucks yesterday to join National League side Gateshead on a one-and-half-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Although it is unclear how much Telford will receive from the full-time side, it is understood a sell-on clause has been inserted into the deal. Bucks boss Rob Smith is now looking to bring in a shot-stopper in on loan, and will be running the rule over potential targets in a friendly against Market Drayton Town at Lilleshall tonight.

Montgomery, who will wear the number one shirt at his new side, said: “I would like to thank everyone at AFC Telford United immensely for their support over the past two years – the staff, coaches, and managers have been brilliant to me and all believed in me. Away from the ground the generous hospitality myself and my family have received while being away from home has been amazing.

“Thanks for the fans who have been behind me home and away, no matter what. I have had great pleasure playing for the club and would like to wish everyone the best of luck in the future. I am sure this club will go on to better things. My aim has always been to play higher and get back into full-time football and Gateshead have given me that opportunity.”

Montgomery will be much closer to his north-east home with a move to the Heed, who are currently ninth in the top tier of non-league. Since being signed from the Nike Academy in March 2015, he has made 66 league appearances for the Bucks – 26 of those coming this campaign.

On finding a replacement, Smith said: “I think we will be getting a loan goalkeeper. We are having a friendly so we will be looking at one or two then.”

The Telford chief had high praise for Montgomery and added: “It has been with a heavy heart and reluctance that we have had to agree the sale of Monty to Gateshead. James will be very difficult to replace but I wish him all the best and have no doubt he has a fantastic career ahead.”