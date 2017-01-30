Paul Ward feels at home at Lilleshall as he clocks up another victory

Paul Ward proved his liking for the Lilleshall National Sports Centre by claiming first place in round three of the Birmingham and District Cross Country League.

Telford AC hosted the event for the first time at this venue having staged races at Madeley Court and Phoenix School in Dawley in the past.

Reigning Shropshire cross country champion Ward certainly feels at home there having won five of his six county titles on this course.

And he turned on the power again as he took the spoils in a time of 30minutes 50seconds – 18 seconds ahead of Simon Myatt (Trentham) with Gloucester’s Stephen Millward completing the top three.

It was Ward’s second league victory of the season having won the previous fixture at Stratford upon Avon.

Craig Standrin had one of his best cross country performances to be the second Telford AC man home in 18th, in a time of 33.14. He was 12 seconds ahead of team-mate Jonathan Hockey, who made a welcome comeback from injury to finish 21st, with fast improving Telford AC man Chris Bagshaw 22nd in 33.28.

Christian Evans followed up his excellent run in the county championships by finishing 25th in 33.38 with Matt Costello completing Telford’s scoring in 34th position in 34.09.

The Telford team finished second on the day with 121 points, just six behind winners Warwick University with Trentham breathing down their necks in third with 129.

The final league race of the season takes place on Saturday, February 11 at Coundon Park, Coventry.

There was more success for Telford AC on the same day in the Midland Women’s Cross Country League race at Wolverhampton as Claire Martin added another win to her long list of achievements.

The Shropshire cross country champion won the second division race in 22.01 with her nearest rival, Katie Ingle from Sutton Coldfield, one minute and 18 seconds adrift.

Martin also won the Masters race and was over two minutes ahead of her nearest rival in that category.

Lucie Tait Harris was 18th overall and 10th in the Masters category, while Emily Beebee made a welcome return to cross country action, finishing 74th overall and 38th Master.