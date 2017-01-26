Jon Wright is geared up for new challenges

The new year brings a fresh challenge for Jon Wright as he makes the leap into the ultra competitive world of Thundersport GB.

Wright sealed Wirral 100 Golden Era Superbike and Golden Era Supersport titles, as well as being named NG Racing Pre-injection 700 champion during a year when wins and records became the norm.

The 42-year-old, from Shrewsbury, now has his sights firmly set on his new challenge and hopes to be competing on three fronts.

He has confirmed riding a 2001 Suzuki GSXR750 Thundersport GP1 Classic/Golden Era Superbikes class and the Golden Era Steelsport series on board a 1998 Honda CBR600F3.

Wright is also stepping in the NG Racing series, riding in the Open 600 class on a Yamaha R6 600cc Yr 2008.

And if he can muster enough financial support, he might look to enter a few more races during the year.

But his incredibly busy schedule has meant he has had to turn all his attentions to the new challenges.

“I won’t be defending my championships,” he said. “That business is finished and in order to improve as a rider I need fresh, tougher challenges. The personal aim is to go faster.”

Wright has set the bar high already and has hopes of winning one, or maybe even two, Thundersport championships, as well as finishing in the top three of the NG 600 open.

And he has every reason to aim big after finishing the back end of 2016 with two wins and a lap record after entering his first ever Thundersport race as a wildcard, battling in torrential rain at Cadwell Park.

“The bikes are basically the same, refreshed with small technical improvements,” he said. “My 2017 budget will be spent on competing, so any new livery is dependent on sponsorship, which I’m actively searching for.

“Last season was self-funded and very expensive. This year I will compete at a higher level so costs will no doubt increase.

“Thundersport is often regarded as the second toughest series to British Superbikes. Highlights of the race meetings were televised last year and they offer classes that BSB does not.

“I think this is the toughest level I can compete in nationally, so I will be giving it maximum commitment.”

Wright claimed his superbike title last year when he took two fourth places out of four races on the final day of racing at the Wirral 100.

Two fourths, a fifth and sixth were enough for the supersport crown.

Wright said: “I was chuffed to pieces with the results in only my second season of full racing. I was just making sure I brought the bikes home.

“My plan was to enter a few championships and see how I was going halfway through. I was winning most of them so I had to carry on.

“I ended 2016 season with an entry at Cadwell Park in the Thundersport GB and finished third, first, second and first in my class, as well as breaking the class lap record.”

Wright was interviewed after his stunning Thundersport debut races. Footage of the race and interview can be viewed by typing in ‘Sparklight Racing Golden Era Supersport & Steelsport - Cadwell’ into YouTube.

The Thundersport series starts with testing at Brands Hatch, in Kent, on March 3, followed by the Invicta Challenge on March 4-5. The series then moves to Donington Park, Snetterton, Cadwell Park, Mallory Park, Rockingham, Anglesey and Oulton Park, before finishing back at Donington, October 20-22.