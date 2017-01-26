Club serves up dinner with TV ace Annabel Croft

Former tennis star turned television presenter Annabel Croft is heading to Shropshire to headline a sports dinner.

She will share stories from her career at The Shrewsbury Club on Friday, February 17, with a limited number of tickets still available. Her visit will be on the eve of the Sundorne Road venue hosting the final of the Aegon GB Pro-Series men’s tennis tournament the following afternoon.

Croft, a former British No.1 who reached as high as 21 in the women’s world rankings, now presents tennis for both Sky Sports and Eurosport, while she is also an ambassador for the Lawn Tennis Association.

Qualifying for the $15,000 Aegon Pro-Series men’s tournament will start at The Shrewsbury Club on Sunday, February 12, with the main draw matches getting under way on Tuesday, February 14.

The remaining tickets for the dinner are available priced £35 for a three-course meal and coffee, or £350 for a table of 10 which includes two complimentary bottles of wine.