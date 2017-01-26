Changing of the guard for Shropshire Bowls League

It’s the end of an era for the Tanners Shropshire League tomorrow.

That’s when secretary and fixture secretary Andy Price will stand down after 17 years service to the Shrewsbury-based league.

The changing of the guard will be conducted at the AGM at Bagley BC (7pm), but who succeeds Price in the two key roles remains to be seen after the league advertised the looming vacancy, with those interested to apply to chairman Andy Jones.

“Chairman Andy Jones, on behalf of the committee, accepted his resignation with a heavy heart,” said a Tanners league spokesman after the latest executive

meeting.

Once the posts are filled, there are three proposals to be voted on, including the latest bid to reduce fixtures in the Friday night Shropshire divisions to 10-a-side from the current 12.

That’s the hope of Bagley, seconded by Wem BC, while Bayston Hill, supported by Monkmoor, want all divisions in the league limited to a maximum of 14 teams after there were 15 in Shropshire division three last year – causing fixture headaches.

The other motion is from the management committee who want to see new teams pay £50 on application to join the league which if successful would be returned, while they are proposing to implement a £50 fine for teams that withdraw after March 1.

Monkmoor and Bayston Hill B have already announced they are withdrawing from the Shropshire divisions, leaving officers with 41 to accommodate in three divisions.

Long-serving treasurer Paul Adams will report a profit of £744 on the 2016 season, thanks mainly to a rise in revenue from match fees.

Clubs, not individual bowlers, will have to bear the cost of the sport’s governing body trying to improve its finances.

A move to introduce an annual playing fee of 50p per player per club was defeated at the British Crown Green association’s rules revision meeting.

But delegates at Winnington Park in Northwich on Saturday voted 66-21 in favour of increasing the club affiliation fee from £15 to £20 – with a further £5 rise to follow next year.

Shropshire bowlers already pay £2 per year for each club they bowl for to the county association.