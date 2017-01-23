Shropshire Revolution rev up for new challenges

Shropshire Revolution are keen to build on a successful 2016 campaign as they strive for another post-season appearance.

After last season’s play-off loss to Leeds Bobcats (52-21), the Revolution have kicked off their 2017 pre-season as the team regroup for training back inside the TCAT dome in Telford.

The American football side ran taster sessions and rookie camps towards the end of last year and were boosted as future players from around the county checked in to sample a taste of the sport.

“We have been very pleased with the turnout and it is encouraging to see the same faces back to join the veteran players in the team for what will be another tough season,” said Revolution head coach Stephen Tonks.

“It’s been a positive response and so far we have had a great start to our training with many rookies already standing out.”

The side, who train at Telford College of Arts and Technology and play their home matches at Telford Athletics Stadium, have also been boosted by some more familiar additions.

Former Revolution linebacker Tom Altinok has joined Tonks’s side as defensive co-ordinator while a huge plus point has been the welcome return of Alasdair Jarvis.

Jarvis returns to the defence fresh from his season away with Premier League outfit Tamworth Phoenix as well as representing Great Britain.

Revolution veteran Andrew Morgan takes over from Pete Davies as wide receivers coach with James Tomlinson as his assistant.

“The changes in coaching personnel are positive for the team as we gain plenty of experience and enthusiasm,” said offensive co-ordinator Neil Holtschke.

Revolution are again placed in the NFC 2 South Division, where they secured a positive second-placed finish in 2016 behind runaway winner Leicester Falcons.

They will line-up against a number of old foes during 2017 with Staffordshire Surge, Humber Warhawks and Lincolnshire Bombers all returning from last term.

But with the division expanding from five teams to eight, the Rev are anticipating an even more competitive campaign with fresh challenges ahead.

Joining the NFC 2 South Division are local rivals Crewe Railroaders and Chester Romans while Widnes outfit the Halton Spartans make up the opponents.

Revolution have plenty of history with both Crewe and Chester but have yet to face the Spartans in a competitive fixture.

“It’s a bigger division than last season and each game is going to present a challenge,” said Tonks.

“There will no doubt be a few old rivalries revisited which always makes the games more interesting.

“As a team our main focus is getting through pre-season ready for the opening weekend.”

The 2017 season swings into action in April.