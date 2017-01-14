Graham Taylor tribute: Wolves and Aston Villa honour their former boss

There was a minute's applause in tribute to Graham Taylor before this evening's game between Wolves and Aston Villa at the Molineux.

Both team captains were involved as floral tributes were laid on the pitch, along with Dan Ashworth, technical director with the Football Association.

Current Wolves’ backroom staff Tony Daley and Rob Edwards, and former Aston Villa player and now Under-23 coach Mark Delaney, all of whom played under Taylor during their playing careers, also took part.

Taylor died on Thursday aged 72 and the football world has been paying tribute to the former Wolves, Villa, England, Watford and Lincoln boss.

Taylor managed Wolves from March 1994 to November 1995 and took charge at Villa Park for two spells. He lifted the club from its knees in the late 1980s and led them to second in the top flight.

The scene at an emotional Molineux pic.twitter.com/nvLWjeUSKE — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) January 14, 2017

Flags at Molineux have been flying at half mast since the news of Taylor’s passing and a four page tribute was included in the matchday programme.