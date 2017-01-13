Chris Wilde wants more from table-topping Newport

Chris Wilde maintains there is room for improvement as table-topping Newport look to extend their lead at the top of Midlands One West tomorrow.

The Forton Road outfit enjoyed a perfect day last Saturday when they defeated Stoke-on-Trent 35-3 while second-placed Bournville tasted defeat.

Three tries, all scored in a prolonged period of injury time, gave Newport a scoreline that looked emphatic.

But director of rugby Wilde admits there are aspects that can be improved when they go to fifth-placed Stratford Upon Avon.

“I don’t really know what to make of that performance. It was a strange mix,” he said.

“Things we have done badly in the past were done very well on Saturday while things we had previously excelled at fell short of what is required. It was certainly a game of mixed assessments.

“We were delighted with their control of the ball and dominance in the forward exchanges and equally with the solid defensive effort that prevented any Stoke threat.

“The execution, however, was very poor at times and will require work although perhaps some rustiness can be expected in a game being played after what was this year an extended festive break.

“We now have some genuine selection headaches beginning this week with another tough trip to Stratford where results are always hard to come by.”

Whitchurch are in 12th spot and coach Scott Sturdy admits the visit of rock bottom Kenilworth is a must-win fixture.

Sturdy’s men were shutout in a 9-0 loss at Hereford last weekend but he hopes the return of several key players will boost their fortunes.

Oliver Brown, Tom Hale and George Cole are available, although Jack Giddings will miss out after aggravating a elbow injury.

“The lads know the importance of the game and that this is a must-win,” said Sturdy.

“We are still getting a steady 20-odd at training and with a few players coming back hopefully we will have the quality to get a result and move up the league because it’s very tight between 13th and sixth with only eight points in it.

“At Hereford we defended very well, as we have for the majority of the season.

“But we suffered from a bit of ill discipline. We had 17 penalties and three yellow cards and, although you may question one or two of the decisions, we can’t have that again tomorrow.”