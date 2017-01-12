Telford want the Boot on other foot

Jon Woodrow insists Telford & Wrekin have learned their lesson as they start the second half of the season at Boots on Saturday.

Telford head to the Nottinghamshire side looking for revenge after a 7-3 defeat on the opening day of their Midlands Two campaign.

And Woodrow admits they may have been guilty of underestimating their opponent last time around.

“I think they were better than we thought they were going to be,” admitted Woodrow.

“We were 5-0 down at half-time, although we did come back and win the second half.

“But they haven’t really pushed on since then as much as we thought they might.

“Teams below us have taken points off them so there’s no reason why we can’t go there and get a result.”

Boots start the game in third place, one spot above Telford although both sides are on the same number of points.

And Woodrow believes the visitors would still be in with a chance of promotion even if they lose on Saturday.

“Obviously it would make it harder but I don’t think it’s the be all and end all,” he added.

“With the top two going up I would say any of the top five have got a chance.

“The three games we have lost have been against the three teams who are above us, but the one against Hampton-in-Arden (6-5 loss) we should have won.”

Telford will have a squad of 14 for the trip to Boots but defender Phil Bailey will be missing with his wife about to give birth.

Telford warmed up for their return to action last weekend with a friendly against Bridgnorth, Alex Johnson netting in a 2-1 defeat.

“It was a close game and good for us to get a runout under our belt,” added Woodrow.

The second half of the season for Shrewsbury gets under way with a key trip to fellow strugglers Coalville.

Shrewsbury are third-bottom in Midlands Two with seven points on the board from 11 games.

Coalville, this weekend’s hosts, are bottom, two points worst off,and their only win this season came on the opening day of the season when they beat Shrewsbury 4-3 at the Roman Road Sports Centre.

Top scorer Craig Heath, who has found the net 10 times this season, struck a hat-trick that day for Shrewsbury but still ended on the losing side.