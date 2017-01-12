Rachel Atherton on Sportsperson of the Year award shortlist

Record-breaking downhill mountain biker Rachel Atherton has been nominated in what are often called sport’s answer to the Oscars.

The Llanrhaeadr ace has been shortlisted for the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year award.

She became the first rider to complete a perfect unbeaten season when winning all seven rounds of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup, as well as the world title for a fourth time.

The former Oswestry Marches School pupil has now chalked up 33 World Cup series wins in all.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Monaco on February 14.