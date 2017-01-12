Pride of first woman in chair at Shrewsbury Cricket Club

Claire Green insists she’s proud to be the first woman appointed chairman of Shrewsbury Cricket Club.

The Shrewsbury-born accountant, a loyal servant to the club for many years, has stepped forward to take on the role at London Road after long-serving Richard Chapman opted to stand down.

Green has met women who are presidents of cricket clubs but has not heard of any elsewhere who occupy the chair. It’s certainly a first for Shrewsbury, a club formed in 1839.

Green hopes to further raise the profile of a club whose first team have twice been crowned national champions and also become a leading force in the Birmingham & District Cricket League.

“It’s a big honour for me personally and I’m really proud to take on the role,” she said.

“I know it will be difficult to follow in Richard’s footsteps. I’ve been associated with the club all my life. My dad, Mike, used to play for the club and I would come with him to matches from the age of four. I became second-team scorer when I was 10.”

Green served on the Shrewsbury committee for 20 years from the age of 16 before taking a break to concentrate on a three-year spell as treasurer of Shropshire County Cricket Club.

But she added: “I’ve now relinquished that role to put all my focus into this one.”