Evelyn Jones delight with Lancashire move

Rising Shropshire-based cricket star Evelyn Jones will be playing county cricket for Lancashire this season after joining them from Staffordshire.

The left-handed top order batter from Whitchurch is delighted to have joined Lancashire, winners of the Royal London Women’s One-Day Championship Division Two last season during a campaign in which they also retained their place the NatWest Women’s County T20 Division One.

Shrewsbury-born Jones is part of the England Women’s Senior Academy and also played for Loughborough Lightning alongside and against some of the world’s top players in the inaugural Kia Super League last season.

Jones joins Lancashire after another good season for Staffordshire in which her top score was 110 against Surrey.

“I’m really looking forward to joining up with Lancashire for this year and helping contribute to a successful season,” said Jones.

“Having spent the last five years playing for Staffordshire, I’m excited about this new challenge.”

Jones plays club cricket for Whitchurch, relegated from the Birmingham League last season.