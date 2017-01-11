Isobel Jones to be president for a third time

A Whitchurch woman is on course to make Shropshire bowls history in 2018, writes Malcolm Fletcher.

Isobel Jones is poised to become the first person to serve as county president three times by representing three different leagues.

She has agreed to be nominated as this year’s deputy president by the Wem League after the Shropshire Premier League declined their chance to make the nomination.

Wem League chairman Barry Jennings confirmed the news at a county executive meeting on Monday and Jones will serve as No.2 to president Mike Caddick this year.

Their appointments will come at the end of the county association’s AGM on February 6 at Bagley BC in Shrewsbury, Jones having already served as president on behalf of the Whitchurch League in 2006 and the Market Drayton in 2009.

County vice-chairman John Coxill has had three terms as county president, but was representing his hometown Ludlow League each time.

Monday’s meeting marked the final one at the helm for current president Phil Scott (Whitchurch) and he thanked everyone who had made it such a special year for him.

“I had some great days and really enjoyed it – but you need deep pockets!” said Scott.