Former Market Drayton starlet Cohen Bramall on his shock call from Arsenal

Former Market Drayton starlet Cohen Bramall has revealed he thought his big chance at Arsenal was a ‘wind-up’.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Gunners last week days after being made redundant from luxury car-maker Bentley, revealed he was packing a bag ahead of a trial at Shrewsbury Town when the Arsenal call came.

“When they (Bentley) told me I was thinking I needed to sort something else quick, I needed more money coming in,” Bramall said. “But the next day I got a phone call saying Arsenal wanted me to come down for a trial.

“I was driving home to get my things together for a trial at Shrewsbury Town when Lee (his agent) called. I thought it was a wind-up... but as soon as he told me he was serious I grabbed all my stuff and headed straight down to London.”