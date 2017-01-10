facebook icon twitter icon
Former Market Drayton starlet Cohen Bramall on his shock call from Arsenal

Former Market Drayton starlet Cohen Bramall has revealed he thought his big chance at Arsenal was a ‘wind-up’.

Cohen Bramall previously played at Market Drayton Town before making the move to Hednesford.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Gunners last week days after being made redundant from luxury car-maker Bentley, revealed he was packing a bag ahead of a trial at Shrewsbury Town when the Arsenal call came.

“When they (Bentley) told me I was thinking I needed to sort something else quick, I needed more money coming in,” Bramall said. “But the next day I got a phone call saying Arsenal wanted me to come down for a trial.

“I was driving home to get my things together for a trial at Shrewsbury Town when Lee (his agent) called. I thought it was a wind-up... but as soon as he told me he was serious I grabbed all my stuff and headed straight down to London.”

