Wellington Amateurs officials 'horrified' at mass brawl in West Midlands Premier League game

Wellington Amateurs officials have said they are “horrified” after their game descended into a brawl and saw them end the match having had four players sent off.

Amateurs ended their 9-0 West Midlands Premier League defeat at Herefordshire-based Wellington with just seven players.

Amateurs chairman Dave Gregory has promised an internal investigation as both sides had two men sent off following a mass second-half brawl.

The visitors were already down to nine men by half-time and were losing 7-0 at the break.

Their hosts claimed on Facebook that one member of their squad required hospital treatment for facial injuries.

Dave Gregory, Wellington Amateurs chairman, said that the club will take the matter very seriously.

“I was horrified when I heard the account of what happened,” said Gregory.

“We had our keeper sent off early and then someone for two yellow cards before half-time.

“Something was said to one of our players in the second-half, which caused the player to attack the Wellington player that said it.

“They also had two sent off in the mass brawl that followed. Their two players were not on the field of play at the time.”

Gregory claimed that it was the first time in the club’s 67-year history that four players had been sent off.

“We’re treating it very seriously,” he added. “Darren Spittle (caretaker manager) is very upset and is taking it very personally.

“It’s a low moment for the club and there’s every chance that the league will be investigating the incident.”