Shropshire-raised Paralympics chief Penny Briscoe picks up OBE

A Shropshire-educated former international canoeist who led the Paralympics team to second place in the medal table has been given an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

Penny Briscoe, who grew up in Telford, was the Chef de Mission at the Rio Games, in Brazil, and her efforts to prepare the athletes for contest have been rewarded with the new honour.

Miss Briscoe, who was made an MBE in 2013, was appointed director of sport at the British Paralympic Association in 2002 and has been a driving force at the heart of the revolution in disabled sport since then.

The former Hadley Secondary School pupil was responsible for all aspects of team preparation in the build-up and during the tournament to ensure the athletes were in the best shape to perform at their best.

“I am incredibly proud that the successes of Paralympics GB are being recognised by the Queen in this way. The inclusion of our athletes and team members in the New Year’s Honours list is testament to an incredible performance at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and I congratulate them all,” Miss Briscoe, 51, now of Nottingham, said.

When the squad returned from Brazil she said they had delivered an ‘amazing performance and that the team’s performances excited and energised the public back home.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes landed a total of 91 gold medals between them.

Both finished second in the medals table. The paralympians had a tally of 147 medals including 64 gold medals.

Miss Briscoe’s parents Don and Joan Briscoe, of Leegomery, Telford, said they were proud of their daughter’s achievements.

“When we heard that she was being made an OBE we were ecstatic. We were sworn to secrecy until it was announced. Penny was into cycling and judo when she was a youngster and won competitions. She took up canoeing after visiting Arthog with Hadley Manor School.

“We never in our wildest dreams thought she would become so influential in the world of sport because she was a PE and geography teacher before she decided to give that up to join the British canoe slalom team. Her first Olympics was in Atlanta in 1996 and she’s been to all of them since.

“She has worked very hard for her success and is looking forward to going to Buckingham Palace to receive her OBE.”

Rio was the mother-of two’s seventh Paralympics and the association has been keen to retain its leadership team that worked successfully at the London 2012 Paralympic Games and at the 2014 Sochi winter games in Russia.

Tim Reddish, chairman of the British Paralympic Association, said: “I am very pleased that the hard work and achievements of BPA staff members Tim Hollingsworth and Penny Briscoe have been recognised. I congratulate all recipients on their richly deserved recognition.”