Mid Wales football league fined over fixtures bungle

They could hardly be further apart – on one side clubs representing grass roots football and on the other an elite international.

But rules are rules – and today a number of clubs that play across the Shropshire border both in our county and in Mid Wales are facing fines.

The clubs broke guidelines which state that no Welsh competitive football is allowed to be played on days in which the Welsh international side is playing.

Now the league in which they play has been slapped with a £1,000 fine.

A number of JT Hughes Montgomeryshire Amateur League matches were played on November 12 – the same day as Wales hosted a World Cup qualifier in Cardiff against Serbia.

Some of the matches involved teams from Shropshire which are permitted to play in the league.

It is a breach of Football Association of Wales regulations that tell all local football leagues to leave the day blank, and the fine has since been issued by Central Wales Football Association.

But sources close to the league have insisted they were unaware that scheduling the matches broke the regulation, and said that it was at the request of the clubs that the games were played that day.

Local officials called an emergency meeting last week where clubs were told the news in person, and informed that £800 of the fine would be suspended, leaving only £200 to be paid.

Four league matches were played on November 12, including a first division match between Llanfyllin Town and Meifod. Second division fixtures between Maesyrhandir and Bishop’s Castle, Waterloo Rovers Reserves and Carno Reserves, and Welshpool Town Reserves and Trewern United also took place.

Nobody from the league was prepared to comment on the record.

The league can appeal the fine, but it is not thought at this time that it will take this action.

David Hinton-Jones, general secretary for Central Wales Football Association, said he believed most clubs and leagues were aware of the regulation.

He said: “This is an FAW rule which has been in place since at least 2010.

“Although I wasn’t in the disciplinary hearing, I do believe the league’s inadvertent breach is reflected by the level of suspension of the fine.

“This is an unfortunate type of case but the Central Wales FA has to take action to make sure a precedent isn’t created, and I think it sends a message out to leagues that disciplinary action will be taken if they schedule fixtures that are in breach of regulations.”

Wales themselves also ended up in trouble following the 1-1 draw with Serbia after FIFA slapped them with a £15,000 fine for displaying poppies during the World Cup qualifier.

Wales were under investigation for a number of incidents at the game, including supporters wearing the poppy in the stands and a member of the Armed Forces holding a bunch of poppies at the entrance of the player’s tunnel.

On the night, fans also unveiled a giant poppy tribute in the stands in conjunction with the FAW.