facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Ludlow Races abandoned due to frost

Ludlow Races has been abandoned today due to frost after temperatures reached -3C overnight.

HORSE RACING 28 JR 17.JPG
Ludlow Races

Ludlow Racecourse tweeted this morning to say there had been an inspection this morning and that the meet was cancelled.

Back in December the cold weather cancelled another meeting when temperatures plummeted to -4C.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Ludlow Races abandoned due to frost"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.