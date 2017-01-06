Ludlow Races abandoned due to frost

Ludlow Races has been abandoned today due to frost after temperatures reached -3C overnight.

Ludlow Racecourse tweeted this morning to say there had been an inspection this morning and that the meet was cancelled.

-3 overnight Racing ABANDONED today. :(( — Ludlow Racecourse (@LudlowRaceClub) January 6, 2017

THERE WILL BE AN INSPECTION AT 8AM FRIDAY MORNING 6th Jan. — Ludlow Racecourse (@LudlowRaceClub) January 5, 2017

Back in December the cold weather cancelled another meeting when temperatures plummeted to -4C.