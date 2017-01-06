Haughmond eager to resume title hunt

Haughmond boss Matt Burton has declared his title-chasing squad refreshed and ready for a return to action following the festive break.

Burton is looking for his table-toppers to kick off the new year with league victory number 21 of the season when they resume their Premier Division campaign at home to struggling Dudley Sports tomorrow.

“In one respect you don’t want a break because you want to keep going, but I think everyone needs a bit of a rest,” said Burton, whose side are unbeaten in 21 league games.

“We have had a couple of good sessions over the Christmas period and the lads are in good spirits. Everyone is gagging to get going.”

Haughmond are seven points clear of second-placed Wolverhampton Sporting Community, and Burton’s biggest test appears to be keeping the players on the sidelines happy.

“It’s going to be a challenge to keep everyone happy,” said Burton. “Every player in our squad is good enough to start.

“But they know that if we want to do well then we need to have a good squad. It’s a challenge to keep everyone happy but it’s a nice one to have.”

AFC Bridgnorth will be looking to leapfrog their Shropshire rivals Shifnal when the sides clash at Crown Meadow.

A 3-1 victory over Willenhall saw Bridgnorth end 2016 on a high with joint-boss Steve Broome looking for more of the same tomorrow as some of the club’s younger players continue to impress.

“A number of our younger members of the squad are really buying into our playing style and ethos,” he said. “They are working really hard off the ball and maintaining quality.

“ I was really pleased to finish the new year unbeaten leading into the derby with Shifnal.”

Elsewhere in the top flight, Wellington Amateurs travel to Wellington while Ellesmere Rangers make the trip to Willenhall.

In Division One, Dan Stevens takes charge of struggling St Martins for the first time for their tough trip to second-placed Newport Town.

Stevens was appointed manager, with previous boss Craig Rogers taking on a role of director of football as the Saints bid to shake off the threat of relegation.

They currently lie at the foot of the table with plenty of work to do in the second half of the season, and Rogers hopes the management change can see a change one fortune.

“We’re delighted to have Dan on board as manager,” he said.

“He has fantastic experience, leading Ellesmere to a top four finish in the Premier Division, while his most recent role was with neighbours FC Oswestry Town where he helped establish the club in the North West Counties First Division.

“With Newport away, then fourth-placed Tipton at home the following week, it is not the easiest of starts, but Dan is looking forward to the challenge.”

Newport boss Nathan Mcauley has promised changes for the clash after a defeat to Tipton Town on New Year’s Eve.

“It was disappointing to end the year with a defeat,” said Macauley.

“The Christmas break didn’t do us any favours; we looked off the pace and disorganised, which isn’t our game. We will look to put things right against St Martins where a few changes will certainly be made.”

Wem are at home to FC Stafford.

Second Division leaders Telford Juniors continue their promotion push with a home clash against Sikh Hunters.

Allscott are away to second-placed West Bromwich United while AFC Broseley host Tipton Youth.