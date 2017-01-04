Paul Hurst prepared to wait for Shrewsbury signings

Paul Hurst has insisted he won’t be rushed as he aims to bolster his Shrewsbury Town squad this month.

The Town boss, who saw his side fall to successive festive defeats against Bolton, Rochdale and Fleetwood, has made no secret of his desire to add to the ranks.

Congolese defender Aristote Nsiala arrived from Hartlepool but had to sit out Monday’s home defeat as the payment was not processed in time by the EFL.

The boss hopes to have further new faces to call on for Saturday’s vital trip to fellow relegation strugglers Swindon.

“It’s just trying to not dive in for something I don’t really want, when people may then become available,” said Hurst.

“I’m trying to get a new face in for Swindon. There’s an element of patience and somebody that I was interested in wasn’t available, now I think is, but only in maybe a week’s time My phone will be on and I’m sure it’ll be attached to me.”

Town are likely to be priced out of a move for Barnet hot-shot John Akinde.