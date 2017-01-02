Craig Harrison: Keep the TNS world record run going

Boss Craig Harrison has challenged The New Saints to continue the record-breaking run after writing their place in the history books.

The 2-0 win at Cefn Druids, a festive double over their opponents, extended the Saints’ winning sequence to a staggering 27 games in top-flight football.

It’s a new landmark for successive victories, beating Ajax’s 44-year-old record. A first-half volley from Aeron Edwards and Jon Routledge’s sweet late strike sparked celebrations for the runaway Dafabet Welsh Premier leaders.

Since the start of the season, the Saints have won all 21 league games, plus six in three separate cup competitions. In those 27 wins, they have scored 88 goals and conceded just 13. Dutch giants Ajax racked up 26 top-flight wins in 1972 with a team including the legendary Johan Cruyff and Johann Neeskens.

But Harrison has challenged his side to keep the run going. To win 27 games is a fantastic achievement, but we’re not finished yet,” he said.

“I have challenged the players to now take it into the 30s.

“We can’t compare ourselves with Ajax, but it is a wonderful achievement. Everyone should be very proud. This is the best squad in my five years at the club, and five more wins could see us win the league again.

“There is still so much for us to play for. We’ve got the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup against Barry in a couple of weeks, and then there’s the Welsh Cup and the IRN-BRU semi-final with St Mirren, so we’ve got a very exciting time ahead.

“We’ve now got a break which has come at a good time for us. The players have been given five days off.

“We’ll enjoy this success, but we’ll make sure we’re ready to go again when we take on Newtown on January 14.”

As well as chasing a third successive domestic treble, the Oswestry-based Saints are also bidding to overtake Celtic’s 25 straight league wins set back during the 2003-2004 season.