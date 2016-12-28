TNS chief salutes the history makers

TNS general manager Ian Williams hailed “meticulous preparation” as The New Saints equalled a 44-year-old world record with their 4-0 win over Cefn Druids.

The runaway leaders of the Dafabet Welsh Premier made it 26 straight wins in all competitions this season – and have now matched the record of Dutch giants Ajax which has stood since 1972.

The Saints now make the return trip to the Druids on Friday, and a quickfire double over the Ancients would see Craig Harrison’s men create history for most successive victories in top flight football.

Williams hailed the unbelievable run, and paid tribute to the hard work work of the Oswestry-based club’s management and players.

“To win 26 successive games is a fantastic achievement, and congratulations to the management and players, and everyone involved,” he said. “We’ve got a magnificent squad, and the preparation and organisation for every game we play, whatever the competition, has been meticulous.”