Telford Tigers light up Blackpool with thumping win

Telford Tigers made the most of their lengthy festive break with a 10-1 demolition of Manchester Phoenix last night.

The county men, playing their first game since December 17, never looked back after taking a 5-0 lead during the first period in Blackpool.

They now have a further 10-day break before returning to action against title rivals Milton Keynes on January 7.

Warren Tait, Jason Silverthorn and Adam Taylor were all on target in the opening 12 minutes before Lubomir Korhon and Adam Jones struck ahead of the first interval.

The middle session saw Telford double that advantage thanks to goals from Doug Clarkson (3), Rick Plant and Corey Goodison.

Manchester scored their only goal of the game in that period, courtesy of James Neil.

Telford’s next home game is on January 8 when they play Swindon Wildcats at Telford Ice Rink.

Go to www.tigershockeyuk.com for tickets.