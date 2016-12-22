Christmas cracker for Ludlow's last meeting before Christmas

A bumper turnout of racing supporters enjoyed excellent fare at Ludlow’s last meeting before Christmas.

Generous prize money again attracted a host of quality entries to the county track.

And while only one favourite justified its backing – Nicky Henderson’s Top Ville Ben taking the last when sent off at 11-8 – there were plenty of short-priced successes to suggest that racegoers had managed to top up their Christmas funds.

Colin’s Brother followed up his recent success at Bangor when forming the middle leg of an across-the-card treble for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies in the Tanners Wines Handicap Chase.

Despite being briefly outpaced, the 9-2 winner finished with a flourish to take victory by five lengths and add to the double the Naunton handler claimed at Ffos Las.

Twiston-Davies said: “I am delighted with him.

“He won well last time and he won even better this time.

“He finished really strongly and I would probably say that two and a half miles is his best trip.

“It now just depends whatever races there are over two and two and a half miles for him. There is a good handicap in him.”

Alan King celebrated his 1,400th winner since starting out back in December 1999.

Tara View, his only runner on the card, ground out victory by half a length in the GC Rickards Ltd EBF Mares’ National Hunt Novices’ Hurdle to claim a second successive win at the track.

King said of his 3-1 scorer: “That was great.

“She battled away very well. The ground was probably as soft as she would want it, but she got away with it.

“She jumped really well and I was hoping she would run well.

“We will work backwards from the mares’ final at Newbury.

“That was my 1,400th winner over both codes. I am very proud of that and it is ‘well done’ to the team.”

Kilcrea Vale looked a potentially useful recruit to fences when forming the middle leg of a treble for trainer Nicky Henderson in the Alfa Aggregate Products Novices’ Chase.

Jumping well throughout, the 15-8 chance took the two-and-a-half-mile prize by 19 lengths to initiate a double for winning rider Jeremiah McGrath.

The pair also teamed up to good effect in the concluding Russell’s Big Five O Birthday Standard Open NH Flat Race which newcomer Top Ville Ben secured by three and a half lengths.

River Wylde (3-1) and Daryl Jacob kicked off the three-timer for Seven Barrows when leaving behind a disappointing bumper effort at Cheltenham with a seven-length success in the Tanners Cava ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle.

Goal (7-1) duly hit the back of the net for trainer Tracey Watkins when obliging by a length and a half in the Tanners Prosecco Handicap Hurdle (For Lady Amateur Riders).