Continuing public sector pay cap condemns 'just managing' to more cuts: union

Unions have attacked the Chancellor for "refusing" to lift the controversial 1% cap on public sector pay.

Philip Hammond was accused of condemning "just managing" civil servants and other workers to years more pay cuts of up to 20%.

The Public and Commercial Services union said the average civil servant had seen pay fall by around 9% in real terms from 2010 to 2016.

General secretary Mark Serwotka said: "By any definition, the Government's own workforce, who are facing a 20% cut in their pay, are 'just managing' and deserve the help the Prime Minister promised they would get.

"We will continue to fight to break the 1% pay cap and to stop Theresa May's Government condemning civil servants to three more years of wage cuts and hardship"