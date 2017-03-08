facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

£15.2m jackpot up for grabs in Lotto rollover draw

Saturday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £15.2 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Wednesday's top prize.

Saturday's Lotto draw is a rollover
Saturday's Lotto draw is a rollover

The winning numbers were 11, 19, 22, 42, 43 and 49 and the bonus number was 48.

Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur were used.

One ticket-holder matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to scoop £49,122.

Forty-nine matched five numbers to win £1,055 each, 3,900 ticket-holders matched four numbers to win £85, and 89,568 matched three numbers to win £25.

Nobody won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks, and nobody scooped the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 06, 18, 20, 21 and 37 and the Thunderball number was 05.