£15.2m jackpot up for grabs in Lotto rollover draw

Saturday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £15.2 million jackpot after no ticket-holders won Wednesday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 11, 19, 22, 42, 43 and 49 and the bonus number was 48.

Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur were used.

One ticket-holder matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to scoop £49,122.

Forty-nine matched five numbers to win £1,055 each, 3,900 ticket-holders matched four numbers to win £85, and 89,568 matched three numbers to win £25.

Nobody won the £350,000 top prize in the Lotto HotPicks, and nobody scooped the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 06, 18, 20, 21 and 37 and the Thunderball number was 05.