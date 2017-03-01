facebook icon twitter icon
£10.3m lottery jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday

Saturday's Lotto draw will have an estimated £10.3 million jackpot after no tickets matched Wednesday's top prize.

No-one scooped the jackpot on Wednesday
The winning Lotto numbers were 47, 02, 53, 21, 07, 22 and the bonus number was 42.

Set of balls two and d raw machine Arthur were used.

One ticketholder matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to scoop £48,160.

50 ticketholders matched five numbers to win £1,013 each, 3,688 ticketholders matched four numbers to win £88 each, and 86,952 ticketholders matched three numbers to win £25.

One ticketholder matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks to scoop £ 350,000.

Nobody won the £ 500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 03, 31, 29, 26, 20 and the Thunderball number was 14.