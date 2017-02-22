facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

No one claims £2m Lotto jackpot

No one claimed the £2 million Lotto jackpot in Wednesday's draw, organisers Camelot confirmed.

No one claimed Wednesday's Lotto jackpot
No one claimed Wednesday's Lotto jackpot

The winning numbers were 01, 38, 54, 31, 28 and 16 while the bonus number was 05.

Saturday's estimated jackpot is £5.6 million, plus one raffle winner will win £1 million alongside 20 millionaire raffle winners who will each scoop up £20,000.

The winning code for Wednesday's guaranteed £1 million Lotto Millionaire Raffle was BLUE 3392 5249.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and no one won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 39, 33, 08, 29 and 30 and the Thunderball was 13.