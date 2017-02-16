Lotto rollover as no-one scoops top prize

Saturday's estimated Lotto jackpot is set to roll over to £15.3 million after nobody claimed Wednesday night's top prize.

The midweek winning numbers were 47, 23, 56, 38, 28, 17 and the bonus number was 31.

No ticket holders matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball either, but 45 players matched five out of six balls to scoop £1,170 each, Camelot said.

Another 3,175 ticket holders who matched four numbers each won £107, while 73,083 matched three balls, winning £25.

However, there was one prize of £1 million and 20 prizes of £20,000 in the Lotto Millionaire Raffle.

Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur were used.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and no-one won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 09, 38, 31, 32, 18 and the Thunderball number was 03.