Surrey County Council abandons 15% tax rise

A Tory-led local authority has abandoned plans for a 15% hike in council tax and will instead seek a 4.99% rise.

Surrey County Council's leadership had planned the 15% increase, which would have required approval in a local referendum, to help cover the impact of funding cuts and the rising cost of social care.

But council leader David Hodge has scaled back the plans and instead sought a rise of just under the threshold for a public vote set by ministers in Whitehall.