Lotto jackpot rolls over to midweek draw

There will be an estimated £7.2 million jackpot in Wednesday's Lotto draw after no tickets matched Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 06, 30, 27, 50, 09, 40 and the bonus number was 22.

One lucky ticket holder matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball to win £81,543.

Set of balls five and draw machine Merlin were used.

There were 107 ticket holders who matched five out of six balls, winning £802 each.

Another 6,015 ticket holders who matched four numbers each won £92, while 140,113 matched three balls, winning £25.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and no-one won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 32, 10, 26, 21, 01 and the Thunderball number was 03.