Top football clubs urged to ensure voluntary Living Wage for contract staff

Leading football clubs are being urged to make sure contract staff such as cleaners and caterers are paid the voluntary Living Wage.

A campaign group has written to the chairmen of Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham saying that staff who work on match days are often on low pay.

Citizens UK said the clubs should take responsibility for pay rates of sub-contract staff, pointing out the contrast with players' six-figure-a-week salaries.

Chelsea and Everton are leading the football league of Living Wage employers, joining almost 3,000 other businesses and organisations paying the voluntary rate of £9.75 an hour in London and £8.45 outside the capital.

The Government's National Living Wage stands at £7.20 an hour for workers over the age of 25.