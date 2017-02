A man from Inverclyde has won a life-changing Lottery cheque of more than £4 million.

The winner, from Greenock, scooped half of the £8,739,754 jackpot with a lucky dip ticket for Saturday's Lotto draw, and will take home £4,369,877.

His six winning numbers were 5, 21, 23, 34, 43, and 45.

He will be presented with his cheque, and reveal how he intends to spend his winnings, on Friday.