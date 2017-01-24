Boys get £2.20 more pocket money per week than girls, says survey

A pocket money "gender pay gap" has been uncovered by a survey, with girls being paid £2.20 a week less than boys on average.

Boys aged five to 16 receive £10.70 per week from pocket money, an allowance or money from paid jobs or chores , while girls of the same age typically receive £8.50, according to market research agency Childwise.

The report, based on a survey of nearly 2,000 children from across the UK, also suggested the gap is bigger among older children.

Boys aged 11 to 16 receive an income of £17.80 per week on average, compared with just £12.50 among girls of the same age - a difference of £5.30.

The report also found parents are more likely to hand over pocket money as a cash payment to boys, giving them a taste of financial independence from an early age.

Meanwhile, girls are more likely than boys to say their parents hold on to their money and give it to them when they need it.

The research also found children are most likely to buy sweets and chocolate with their money, followed by crisps and snacks, soft drinks and spending on going out.

"Girls appear to have less financial freedom than boys," said Childwise research manager Jenny Ehren.

"They are more likely to have things bought for them, including expensive items such as clothes and footwear, and lower cost purchases such as toiletries, hair products and make-up."