Oxfam shop sales rise as customers snap up second-hand clothes

Oxfam shop sales reached a five-year spike at Christmas, with high street demand for used men's and women's clothing up 14% on last year, the charity has said.

Sales from the charity's high street shops were up 10% in November and December compared with the same period last year, while Oxfam's online shop saw 43% growth.

High street sales of donated goods were up 9% on last Christmas, driven by "strong" growth in men's and women's clothing of 14%, while book sales were up 5% and music was up 4%.

Sales of the virtual Oxfam Unwrapped charity range, including gifts such as safe water or beekeeping training in poor countries, were up 9% on the high street and 3% online.

Like many retailers, Oxfam saw sales of winter clothing increase in November when cooler weather arrived, while a donation drive in September ensured stores had enough stock to meet demand.

The proceeds of Oxfam sales support the charity's work to help those in poverty.

Andrew Horton, Oxfam's trading director, said: "These figures show that shoppers love what they find in Oxfam shops and support the charity's work fighting extreme poverty and suffering around the world.

"I can't thank the public enough for their support, and our volunteers and shop managers for their excellent work, over the past two months.

"Thanks to them, Oxfam has been able to raise even more funds than expected to help poor people across the world, including in humanitarian crises like Yemen, Syria and South Sudan."