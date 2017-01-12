Most expensive train station car parks in UK revealed

Some of the most expensive train station car parks in the UK have been revealed.

Reading station has the highest daily parking charge of 100 commuter towns and cities across the country at £23.70, according to analysis by complaint service Resolver.

This is followed by Southampton Airport Parkway (£15), Guildford (£14.50) and Brighton (£13.10).

Rail fares in Britain increased by an average of 2.3% on January 2.

Resolver founder James Walker said: " With increases on the horizon on everything from household goods to mortgage costs, the people I speak to are really concerned about making ends meet in 2017.

"Though train and parking companies can't be forced to reduce their prices, you can still recoup some of your losses by remembering your rights and claiming for refunds if you're delayed or making a complaint if you face an unfair parking charge."

:: Here are the 10 most expensive train station car parks in the UK, according to Resolver:

1. Reading £23.70

2. Southampton Airport Parkway £15

3. Guildford £14.50

4. Brighton £13.10

5. Ebbsfleet £12.60

=6. Coventry £12

=6. Macclesfield £12

8. Milton Keynes £10.80

9. Billericay £10.60

10. Woking £10.50