Scottish Canals named as 700th firm to get living wage accreditation

Scottish Canals has become the 700th business to receive living wage accreditation.

The Scottish Government has set a target of having 1,000 Scottish-based employers signed up to pay the real living wage of £8.45 an hour by autumn 2017.

Fair Work Secretary Keith Brown announced the latest progress as he met staff on a visit to Scottish Canals at the Falkirk Wheel.

He said: "This is a significant step in our drive to promote fairer working environments for Scottish employees and ensures people's basic wage continues to meet the real cost of living.

"Paying the real living wage makes sense for businesses.

"It's an investment in people and all the evidence shows it leads to increased productivity and reduced staff absence while sending a strong signal to customers about fairness."