Lotto jackpot rises to £7.3m after nobody wins top prize

There will be an estimated £7.3 million jackpot in Wednesday's National Lottery draw after nobody scooped Saturday's top prize.

The winning numbers were 08, 33, 45, 16, 51, 36 and the bonus number was 38.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Lancelot were used, Camelot said.

No-one matched five out of the six numbers plus the bonus ball.

The 76 players who matched five numbers secured £1,133.

There were 4,690 ticket-holders who each won £118 for matching four balls, and another 109,793 who won £25 for matching three.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks and there were no winners of the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 36, 05, 29, 23, 02 and the Thunderball number was 11.