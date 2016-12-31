Chile to be 'holiday hotspot' for jet-setting Britons

Chile has been named as a "holiday hotspot" for UK travellers next year.

Post Office Travel Money predicted that the South American country will be one of the most highly sought destinations as British Airways is launching non-stop flights to the capital Santiago on Tuesday.

It said in a report that Chile will "exert a strong pull for intrepid travellers" due to its diverse range of natural attractions, from mountains, forests and deserts to fjords, glaciers and islands.

Andrew Brown, of Post Office Travel Money, said: " Over the past five years we have seen big sales increases for currencies whose destinations have been opened up to UK visitors by the introduction of direct flights.

"Vietnam, Mexico and Costa Rica are good examples of tropical destinations that have reaped the benefit of easier access."

BA's service between London Heathrow and Santiago will become the longest scheduled direct air route from the UK, taking 14 hours and 40 minutes to cover more than 7,000 miles.