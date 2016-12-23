Shoppers descend on London's West End as pre-Christmas rush picks up pace

Nearly half a million shoppers descended on London's West End on Friday as the pre-Christmas rush picked up pace.

A spokesman for the New West End Company, which represents traders in the central London retail district, said footfall in the area including Oxford Street, Regent Street and Bond Street had reached just under 500,000 by 4pm.

And they released data suggesting footfall was up almost across the board in the West End this week compared with last year, including by as much as around 30% in Oxford Street on Thursday.

It comes on the day when t urkeys, Brussels sprouts and mince pies were expected to fly off supermarket shelves on "Frenzied Friday" as shoppers buy their groceries for the weekend.

But struggling retailers could be about to suffer a sorry Christmas Eve as figures suggest consumers will spend significantly less than last year on one of the calendar's busiest shopping days.

Shoppers will spend £726 million on Christmas Eve this year, according to Sainsbury's Bank credit cards - a significant drop from last year's poll in which consumers said they expected to splash out £1.4 billion.

Supermarkets expected their busiest shopping day to be Friday and the Westfield mall in west London also predicted footfall will hit a peak of more than 300,000 people ahead of the weekend.

Tesco said Friday would be its busiest day of the year with over 10 million customers visiting its stores across the UK, and at the busiest point the supermarket will serve around 15,000 customers per minute.

The retailer said it will sell around a third of its Christmas turkeys on Friday - with nearly 200,000 customers buying their turkey crowns and birds, and over 10 million pigs in blankets will also be sold.

Customers were expected to buy 40 million Brussels sprouts across Thursday and Friday, and the supermarket said it will also sell around 3.5 million packs of carrots - which works out at around 27 million carrots.

But the Sainsbury's poll found that Christmas shoppers' total spending over this week will reach just £191 each, significantly down from last year's £272.

In contrast, Westfield said this year "boasts the added benefit of Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday" in what it hoped would allow for "two Super Saturdays".

Myf Ryan, chief marketing officer at Westfield UK and Europe, said: "December 23 has also become our biggest Christmas shopping day with over 300,000 visiting Westfield in 2015 and we expect similar numbers again this year."

Meanwhile, post-Christmas shoppers are predicted to go on a £3.85 billion bargain hunt on Boxing Day, spending £2.95 billion on the high street and another £900 million online, according to VoucherCodes.co.uk and the Centre for Retail Research.

Shoppers are expected to spend £7.6 billion between Boxing Day and December 29, with 67% of this going into high street tills.

The New West End Company is among those expecting a bumper Boxing Day, projecting a spend of £55 million which they attribute to a sustained increase in trade from international shoppers after the Brexit vote.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive, said: "Boxing Day always delivers for the West End but this year promises to be especially strong for retailers as visitors from around the globe make the most of the amazing deals available from our world-class mix of retailers combined with the relative value of the weak pound.

"We expect a significantly higher number of Chinese tourists to come over specifically to bargain hunt."

Analysts Springboard said retail footfall had decreased by 7.7% year on year for the week to date.

It said retailers were "holding their breath" for shoppers to make a last dash to stores for a late boost ahead of post-Christmas sales.