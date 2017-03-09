Boost for Aviva shareholders as insurance giant hails 12% rise in profit to £3bn

Aviva has pledged to hand more cash to shareholders after announcing a hefty jump in profits despite taking a hit from Government changes to personal injury claims.

The insurance giant cheered a 12% rise in operating profits to £3.01 billion for the year ending in December, as it saluted a "breakout year" for its fund management arm.

Aviva Investors' assets under management rose close to a fifth at £345 billion, with fund management operating profits climbing 32% to £139 million.

Net written premiums in the general insurance business rose 15% to £8.21 billion, while the value of new business within life insurance rose 13% to £1.35 billion.

It came as the insurer said it would suffer a £380 million blow from the Government's proposed changes to the Discount Rate calculation, which is expected to increase payments given to victims of life-changing injuries through medical negligence, car crashes and other incidents.

Chief executive Mark Wilson said the firm was now tightening its focus on driving down debt and investing in growth.

"Aviva's results are simple and clear-cut: more operating profit, more capital, more cash, more dividend. And there is more to come," he said.

"Aviva's financial position has been transformed and a distinctly stronger balance sheet and excess capital give Aviva more options. We are now actively planning a capital return to our shareholders and debt reduction in 2017 and will invest further to grow our businesses."

Shares in Aviva soared close to 7% in morning trading, as it pushed up the full-year dividend by 12% to 23.3p.