Pound drops to fresh seven-week low as investors wait for Budget detail

The pound dropped to a fresh seven-week low as investors waited for what is likely to be the Government's last spring Budget before the official trigger of Article 50.

Sterling fell more than 0.3% against the US dollar to trade at 1.215, its lowest level since mid-January.

It was also hovering at seven-week lows against the euro, down more than 0.2% at 1.151.

Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx said: "Things got off to an inauspicious start this Wednesday, investors perhaps not willing to show their hand until after the spring Budget later today.

"Growth forecasts (which are likely to be revised from 1.4% to 1.9% for 2017) and the Brexit war-chest (expected to come in at a sizeable £60 billion) should be the most pertinent items in Philip Hammond's big red box market-wise, the latter especially relevant to a worryingly weary pound."

It will be the Government's last chance to outline fiscal plans before the official triggering of Article 50, which is expected later this month.

Investors were also holding back on the stock markets, with the FTSE 100 rising around 0.1% to around 7,346 points.

Across Europe, the French Cac 40 and German Dax rose nearly 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

In oil markets, Brent crude prices rose 0.1% to 55.67 US dollars per barrel (£45.78) as investors weighed the material impact that Opec cuts were having on global supply.

In UK stocks, Foxtons shares dropped 1.8% after the London-focused estate agent reported a 54% drop in profits from £41 million to £18.8 million in the year to December 31, following a "marked step down" in sales activity in the second half following the EU referendum.

The group was also hit by a Government stamp duty hike which came into force in April last year, helping to drive revenue down 11.4% to £132.7 million.

G4S shares jumped 6.2%, making it one of the biggest risers on the FTSE 250. It came as the security and outsourcing giant reported a 13.9% hike in underlying pre-tax profits to £352 million for 2016 on revenues 6.3% higher.

The group said there was also further potential under its turnaround plan, which was launched three years ago after it was sent reeling by a prisoner-tagging scandal in 2013 and its failure to supply adequate security for the London Olympics in 2012.

Shares in Admiral fell 0.6% after the car insurer warned over price hikes as annual profits tumbled by a quarter after the Government's "eccentric" decision to change the way personal injury claims are calculated.