Push to end discrimination against new mothers at work hits millionth employee

The number of businesses joining a campaign to end discrimination against pregnant women and new mothers at work has grown to cover more than a million employees.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission said 100 firms had now pledged to support a national coalition aimed at helping women at work.

Retailer Pets at Home became the latest company to back the initiative.

Caroline Waters, deputy chairwoman of the commission, said: "Businesses are quite rightly taking this issue seriously and recognising that female talent is absolutely critical to the UK economy.

"Now with 100 businesses pledging to take action, we have a strong coalition to ensure working environments benefit everyone.

"However, the battle is not yet over. Each of us must drive the change that will eliminate the unfairness that discrimination during pregnancy and maternity creates for thousands of women every year."

Business Minister Margot James said: "I hope that more employers will be inspired to sign up to this important campaign. Discrimination in the workplace is illegal and the Government is committed to stamping it out."