Brexit write-down hits Deutsche Telekom's annual profit

Deutsche Telekom said a hefty write-down due to the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union has weighed on its 2016 profits.

Stock picture of Fifty, Twenty, Ten, and Five euro notes.

The German telecoms giant said net profit declined 17.8% to 2.7 billion euro (£2.3 billion) last year, compared with 3.3 billion euro (£2.8 billion) in 2015.

Deutsche Telekom said the drop was largely due to "an impairment loss recognised in the fourth quarter on the financial stake of 12% of the shares in the BT Group", whose value fell, along with the pound, following the Brexit referendum.

The company said the losses amounted to 2.2 billion euro (£1.88 billion).

T-Mobile US, in which Deutsche Telekom has a majority stake, saw a 16.3% increase in revenue to 37.3 billion dollars (£30 billion) last year.

AP